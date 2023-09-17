Kerala Minister Antony Raju rubbishes reports of imminent cabinet reshuffle

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala minister for transport Antony Raju has rubbished reports of an imminent cabinet reshuffle in the state, and said that no discussion on cabinet reshuffle was made in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) meeting.

The minister while addressing media persons here on Sunday said, “Discussion on cabinet reshuffle is irrelevant now. I don’t think the LDF will consider the matter even in its next meeting. The front may discuss cabinet reshuffle after two months. Media fabricated the current reports on cabinet reshuffle.”

When asked about the reports on his replacement from the ministerial post, Raju said, "If the LDF had put a condition of sharing ministerial posts between allies for 2.5 years each, then it must be followed."

The minister also said that the LDF has a proper system to take decisions on cabinet reshuffle without affecting the functioning of the front.

It may be noted that there was an agreement in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) that two ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet -- Antony Raju and Ahmad Devarkoil -- will be replaced after a two-and-half-year stint. The likely replacements are K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Kadanappally Ramachandran.