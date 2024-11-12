Live
Kerala Shakes Up Bureaucracy: Two IAS Officers Suspended Amid Controversies
Kerala suspends two IAS officers, K. Gopalakrishnan and N. Prashanth, over controversial actions involving a WhatsApp group and social media criticism. The disciplinary action has sparked political attention.
The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has suspended two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The action was taken on disciplinary grounds.
K. Gopalakrishnan, the Director of Industries and Commerce, was suspended for creating a WhatsApp group named "Mallu Hindu Officers" for government officials, which led to controversy.
Initially, Gopalakrishnan claimed that his phone had been hacked. However, a forensic investigation found no evidence of hacking and determined that the phone had been reset during the controversy.
N. Prashanth, the Special Secretary in the Agriculture Development and Farmers' Welfare department, was suspended following a Facebook post in which he criticized A. Jayathilak, an Additional Chief Secretary.
Prashanth alleged that Jayathilak was spreading false reports to tarnish his reputation and described his actions as harmful and unjust.
The criticism came after reports that files related to a welfare initiative for Scheduled Castes and Tribes went missing during Prashanth’s time as CEO of 'Unnathi.' Prashanth, who is known as "Collector Bro," had previously served as the Kozhikode District Collector.
Prashanth responded to the suspension, saying he had not received official details about it. He defended his right to express criticism and stated that he considered himself a "whistleblower." He clarified that his criticism was directed at specific individuals spreading fake reports, not at government policies.
Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan stated that government officers must maintain discipline, and anyone violating these rules would face strict action.
The suspension of Prashanth has also drawn political attention.
Former state fisheries minister Mercykutty Amma accused Prashanth of collaborating with opposition leaders.
She claimed they were trying to bring corruption charges against her.