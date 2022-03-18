Kerala To Make The Registration Of Divorce Compulsory

Kerala will soon be the first state in the country to require divorce registration. In order to protect divorcees and their children, the government is preparing legislation that will make it mandatory to register divorce and establish a registry.



According to Local Self Government Minister M V Govindan, the decision is based on the recommendations of the assembly committee on the welfare of women, transgenders, children, and differently abled.

The divorce registry will include information about any children who were present at the time of the divorce. This will include legislation to ensure that children's futures are protected. In a 2008 report, the Indian Law Commission emphasised the importance of registering both marriages and divorces.

Eventually, the Centre received recommendations to implement it across the country, regardless of religion or personal law. Although, no legislation has been introduced. The minister stated that at this time, no state has made divorce registration compulsory. With this action, Kerala would pave the way for other states.

Kerala Marriage and Divorce Registration Act will be the name of the new law. The Kerala Registration of Marriages Rules, 2008 will be amended as needed by the government.

Aisha Potty, chairperson of the committee on the Welfare of Women, Transgenders, Children and Differently Abled said that the proposal was developed after much research. Before making any suggestion, extensive talks with social activists, bureaucrats, and other stakeholders were held. Before making these recommendations, they looked into issues like marriage and children in depth.