Kharge attends Modi's swearing-in

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was probably the only Opposition leader, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister on Sunday evening. Though an invite was sent to some other Opposition leaders too, Kharge was the only Opposition leader who attended the oath-taking ceremony.

TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh posted her invitation letter on X earlier and said that she would not be attending the ceremony. "Respected @rashtrapatibhvn. Thank you for your kind invitation.

I regret that since we in the Opposition do not accept the moral legitimacy of the swearing in of Shri @narendramodi who has lost the mandate of the people, I have made a personal decision not to attend," she wrote on X. Another TMC leader said, "Our leader (Mamata Banerjee) has already announced, we are not attending the swearing in."