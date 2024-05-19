Live
Just In
Labourer from Jharkhand shot dead, two others injured in Manipur attack
A labourer from Jharkhand was killed and two others injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred in the Naoremthong area on Saturday night.
A police official said that the assailants pulled out the three labourers of a construction company from their rented accommodation and shot them on the spot. One of them, identified as Shree Ram Hangsada, 41, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
The injured, also for Jharkhand, are undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Science and Hospital in Imphal
Police launched a search operation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators while also seeking to ascertain the reason behind the shooting.