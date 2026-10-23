Ladakh civil society body accuses Sonam Wangchuk of hijacking talks agenda

Leh: The Civil Society Forum of Ladakh has accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of hijacking the original agenda of land, job and cultural safeguards in the ongoing dialogue with the Centre, and claimed that the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) no longer represent the voices of all districts.

The Forum met in Leh and expressed deep concern over delays in the talks between the Union Home Ministry (MHA), the LAB and the KDA. It alleged a deviation from the original agenda of safeguarding Ladakh's land, jobs and culture, and criticised what it called the confrontational attitude of some members during the negotiations.

The meeting, held recently, was attended by former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former Chief Executive Councillor Rigzen Spalbar and former MLC Tsering Samphel.

Representatives of Thiksey and Thuksey Rinpoche, monks from various monasteries, members of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, nambardars, retired officers and other civil society members also took part.

Chhewang alleged that the LAB and KDA leaders rejected MHA's draft proposal without adequately examining the options, and misrepresented the outcomes of earlier meetings, creating public confusion.

He also blamed repeated delays, misinformation and disregard for earlier consensus for ‘non-holding’ of the MHA meeting scheduled for October 22 in New Delhi. He expressed concern over the adverse implications of this for Leh, particularly the Buddhist community.

The Forum said that the dialogue process should not be held hostage to delaying tactics and confrontational politics.

It demanded early Panchayat and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections across all districts, along with enhanced powers for elected councils. It also called for reconstitution of the LAB with democratically elected representatives from all districts.

Appealing for the dialogue to continue, the Forum said that, as per the ground reality, the LAB and the KDA could no longer claim to speak for the whole of Ladakh.