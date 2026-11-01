'Land of glorious heritage, rich culture': PM Modi extends greetings on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, describing it as a land of glorious heritage, rich culture and stunning natural beauty.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the state's historical significance, cultural richness and contributions across various sectors, including agriculture, industry, tourism, education and infrastructure.

"Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh on the State Foundation Day! Our state is a land of glorious heritage, rich culture, and stunning natural beauty. The world-renowned heritage sites here further enhance its historical identity," PM Modi said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the people of Madhya Pradesh in the state's development, saying their talent and enterprise had helped it achieve milestones in different fields.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh have made remarkable contributions in every field through their talent and enterprise. From agriculture, industry, tourism, education, and infrastructure to innovation, the state is achieving new milestones. Along with its all-round development, it is also playing a vital role in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Expressing his wishes for the people, the Prime Minister said he hoped the special occasion would bring happiness, peace and prosperity into their lives.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the state's Foundation Day, highlighting the state's development journey and its growing economic activities.

In his message on X, CM Yadav said that the combination of the state's rich heritage and its development aspirations had emerged as its new identity.

"The pride of heritage and the new flight of development are now the new identity of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to rapid industrial development, investment promotion, growth in the agricultural sector and expansion of tourism facilities, saying these developments had given fresh energy and strength to the state's economy.

Calling upon people to work collectively towards the state's progress, CM Yadav said the objective should be to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society, while every section gets equal opportunities to progress.

He further expressed hope that future generations would take pride in a prosperous, secure and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion.

In a post on X, CM Yogi described Madhya Pradesh as a state enriched by the sacred streams of the Narmada, spiritual consciousness, cultural heritage and glorious traditions.

“May the state establish ever-new dimensions of good governance, development, and public welfare under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the leadership of the honourable Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav Ji - this is the prayer to Baba Mahakal,” he added.