Abhijeet Dipke Meets Mamata Banerjee, Says CJP Will Stay Away From INDIA Bloc Rally

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Saturday, expressing gratitude for her support to the organisation's youth-led protests and backing the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against alleged electoral irregularities.

However, Dipke clarified that the CJP would not formally participate in the opposition demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, citing the organisation's independent and politically neutral identity.

Dipke Thanks Mamata for Supporting Youth Protests

Dipke said he met Banerjee to thank her for standing with the CJP during its first protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. He also acknowledged her support after CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested by Delhi Police.

"I came here to thank Didi because she strongly supported our first Jantar Mantar movement and stood firmly with the youth movement. Even when Saurav and Ashutosh were arrested by Delhi Police, Didi stood with us," Dipke said.

He described Banerjee's backing as significant for the youth-led movement and said the organisation appreciated her solidarity during difficult moments.

On the INDIA bloc rally, Dipke said the CJP supported the cause but would not join the demonstration as an organisation.

He added that the CJP would extend support to any group or organisation raising concerns over alleged vote theft, regardless of its political affiliation.

Mamata Praises CJP Activists, Invites Them to Bengal

Banerjee praised Dipke and other young activists for their role in protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission.

She said the activists had extended their support to the November 1 programme, while the Trinamool Congress had also stood by them. Banerjee described them as pioneers of the movement and invited Dipke and other CJP members to visit West Bengal and organise programmes.

On the possibility of an event in Kolkata, she said the decision would rest with the activists.

INDIA Bloc's November 1 Rally at Ramlila Maidan

The meeting took place a day before the INDIA bloc's planned rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Opposition parties are set to protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demand accountability from the Election Commission, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The mobilisation will include political parties, student groups, civil society organisations, workers, women and young people.

The programme includes a march titled 'Chalo Dilli', scheduled to begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and conclude at Ramlila Maidan. The main rally is scheduled between 10 am and 5 pm.

Although the CJP has reiterated its demand for Kumar's resignation and expressed solidarity with the protest, Dipke maintained that the organisation would not formally participate in the rally.