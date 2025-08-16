Laxmi Narain Temple decked up for Janmashtami celebrations

New Delhi: The Delhi Police announced elaborate arrangements on Friday for devotees visiting the Laxmi Narain temple (Birla temple) for Janmashtami celebrations on August 16, with strict security protocols, regulated entry and exit points and traffic restrictions in the area. All visitors to the main temple will be allowed entry exclusively from Mandir Marg, which can be accessed via Kali Bari Marg or Peshwa Road, police said. Entry will be facilitated through the door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) installed at the main gates.

The devotees have been urged to fully cooperate with the security personnel for the safety of all. The police advisory stated that handbags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones and other battery-operated equipment will not be permitted inside the temple complex.

“As per tradition, visitors will need to remove their footwear before entering the Mandir. Convenient and secure footwear deposit facilities have been arranged by the temple authorities near Kali Bari Marg and beside the Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road,” the advisory read.