Legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies at 90

Mumbai: Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Shri awardee, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan died at the age of 90 at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

His daughter-in-law, Namrata Gupta Khan said the veteran breathed his last at 12:37 pm. "This morning he was fine. We had a 24-hour nurse at home.

During his massage he vomited, and I ran immediately, his eyes were shut, and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came, he had already died," she said.

Belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Padma Vibhushan. Born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, he came from a family of musicians.

Sharing a picture of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Lata Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter, "Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the (I just received the sad news that great musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is no more.

After listening to this news, I felt really sad. He was not only a great singer, but also a great human being) (sic)."

AR Rahman wrote, "The sweetest teacher of all..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa (sic)." Sarod maestro and composer, Amjad Ali Khan tweeted that he was saddened by the passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.