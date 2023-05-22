Let President open new Parliament, not PM: Rahul

New Delhi: With the inauguration of Parliament building just a week away, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament House instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House and not the Prime Minister,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. The New Parliament House inauguration event is scheduled on May 28.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on 28th May 2023, which is also the 140th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the great son of India,” BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

“Veer Savarkar was born on 28th May 1883 in Bhagur. The new Parliament is designed to last at least 150 years. The current premises has been in existence for 100 years now,” he said.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building -- a triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.