Lieutenant Governor Rejects Delhi Government's Report On Chief Secretary, Sparking Controversy

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declined to consider a report submitted by the Delhi government, which sought action against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land for the Dwarka expressway. Officials in the LG secretariat described the report as "prejudiced" and "devoid of merit." This decision has led to a sharp reaction from the Delhi government, accusing the LG of attempting to protect his "favourite officers."



The development occurred four days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the LG, recommending Kumar's suspension and immediate removal as chief secretary. Kejriwal further suggested sending the 650-page report, submitted by Vigilance Minister Atishi, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further investigation.

The controversy revolves around the acquisition of 19 acres of land by the National Highways Authority of India in 2018 for the construction of the Dwarka Expressway in south-west Delhi’s Bamnoli. Atishi's preliminary probe report alleges that Kumar benefited a company linked to his son with ₹897 crore of "illicit profits."

In response to the rejection of the report, the LG objected to selective portions being leaked to the media, labeling the inquiry as a "media trial" aimed at politicizing the issue. The LG's note emphasized that the report by the vigilance minister is based on "preconceived assumptions and presumption" and could potentially hamper the ongoing investigation.

The Delhi government countered the LG's stance, questioning why the LG was obstructing an inquiry against senior officials if they had done nothing wrong. The government asserted that the minister's report was prompted by a whistleblower's complaint and media reports, and all available evidence should be forwarded to the CBI for an impartial inquiry.

While considering the report, Saxena mentioned that the case was already under criminal investigation by the CBI, and the proposal for a CBI probe was approved by him based on recommendations received from the chief secretary and the divisional commissioner. The Delhi government, however, contested this observation, stating that the probe was initiated after strong objections raised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the NHAI following a joint inspection of the highway project.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, has not provided an immediate response to the latest developments.