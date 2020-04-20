Lockdown Restrictions: What Will Be Allowed From Today? Know More

With the Union government easing restrictions in the case of some sectors, here's what will be permitted and what stands prohibited starting Monday.

A good place to start is Don'ts. So, what continues to be banned:

• All domestic and international air travel for passengers stand prohibited.

• All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes also remain suspended.

• Movement of buses for public transport and metro rail services also continue to be suspended.

• Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under these guidelines.

• All educational, training, coaching institutions will continue to remain closed.

• All industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines, will stay shut.

• Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines, will be suspended.

• Taxis, auto rickshaws and cycle rickshaws and services of cab aggregators, continue to be suspended.

• All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain SHUT.

• All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings stay banned.

• All religious places/places of worship to remain closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

• In case of funerals, congregation of more than twenty persons will not be permitted.

Hotspots get no relief

Areas which have emerged as 'Hotspots' with large Covid-19 outbreaks, or clusters with significant spread of the virus, will be determined as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In these hotspots, containment zones will be demarcated by States/ Union Territories/ District administrations will delineate containment zones in these hotspots, as per the guidelines.

Activities in these containment zones, exempted under the new guidelines will not be permitted and strict perimeter control will be enforced in the area of the containment zones to ensure there is no unchecked inward/outward movement of population from these zones except for maintaining essential services.

What is allowed?

Health sector

All health services will remain functional; public utilities to function without any hindrance.

Chemists, pharmacies, veterinary hospitals will remain open. Manufacturing units of drugs, medical equipment, construction of medical infrastructure will be allowed.

Agriculture sector

Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralized marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds will be permitted.

Activities of marine and inland fisheries will be allowed, as also animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming. Tea, coffee and rubber plantations are allowed to be functional.

Industries functioning in rural areas, including food processing industries, construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas, works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have been allowed.

Operation of the fishing, aquaculture industry and movement of fish products is now allowed.

Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with a maximum of 50 per cent work force will be allowed.

Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products.

Operation of animal husbandry farm and animal shelter homes is allowed.

Financial sector

The important components of the financial sector such as RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional.

SEBI and capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI will function.

IRDAI and Insurance companies will be permitted.

Social sector

Operation of homes for children, mentally disabled, senior citizens, destitutes, as also operation of Anganwadis, observation homes will be permitted.

Disbursement of social security measures

MNREGA works will be permitted with strict implementation of social distancing and face masks

Public utilities

Petrol pumps, LPG, Petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets will function.

Generation, transmission and distribution of power at Central and State/UT levels will remain operational.

Postal services, including post offices will work.

Operations at municipal, local body levels, as also telecommunications and internet will be operational.

Transport and Goods

Transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non essential categories.

Operation of railways, airports, seaports for transport of good and cargo movement will be permitted, as also operation of land ports for transport of essential services.

Movement of all trucks with two drivers and one helper will be permitted.

Essential services

All facilities in supply chain of essential goods will be allowed.

Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, fertilizers, seeds and pesticides will be permitted without any restriction on timing. However, district authorities are empowered to encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

Print and electronic media will be permitted to operate freely.

E-commerce operations for essential items, couriers services will be allowed.

Cold storage and warehousing services will function.

Data and call centres for Government activities only will be permitted.

Hotels, home stays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew, will be allowed to operate.

Services provided by self-employed persons like electrician, plumber, repairmen, carpenters and motor mechanics will be allowed.

Industries

In addition to manufacturing of essential goods and rural industries, establishments engaged in production of coal, mine, mineral, packaging material, jute, brick kilns will operate.

Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control will be allowed in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing.

Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging will be allowed to resume.

Construction

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, as also construction of renewable energy products, will be permitted.

Besides these, there are other categories, such as the ones given here which will be operational:

Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Health and Family Welfare, Disaster management and Early Warning Agencies.

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services

All other departments of State/UTs will work with restricted staff

Movement of Persons Allowed in Following Cases:

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities. In such cases, one passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat in case of four-wheelers. In case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted.

All personnel travelling to place of work and back in the exempted categories