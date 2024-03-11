Live
Just In
Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC briefs its observers from various wings of govt
With the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 around the corner, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday held a meeting with its observers, including officials from the police, general administration, and expenditure departments.
The meeting was attended by over 2,000 officials, including from the IAS, the IPS, and the IRS.
The meeting was attended by over 2,000 officials, including from the IAS, the IPS, and the IRS.
"In the run-up to General Elections 2024, ECI today organised a briefing for Observers to be deployed in the States/UTs. CEC Rajiv Kumar & senior EC officials briefed over 2150 senior officers drawn from IAS, IPS, IRS & IAAS officers," the poll panel spokesperson said in a tweet.
The EC is expected to fly to Srinagar to review preparations for the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The visit to the UT on March 12 and 13 is likely to be its last visit to a state or UT before the polls are announced.