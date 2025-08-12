  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over voter roll revision issue

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over voter roll revision issue
x
Highlights

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid noisy protests by Opposition members over the Bihar voter roll revision issue.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid noisy protests by Opposition members over the Bihar voter roll revision issue.

As soon as the House convened, Opposition members began sloganeering.

One Opposition member, who was supposed to ask a question, mentioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told him that his remarks will not be going into the records and will be expunged.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick