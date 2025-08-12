Live
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over voter roll revision issue
Highlights
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid noisy protests by Opposition members over the Bihar voter roll revision issue.
As soon as the House convened, Opposition members began sloganeering.
One Opposition member, who was supposed to ask a question, mentioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told him that his remarks will not be going into the records and will be expunged.
