LS Secretary General writes to MHA, seeks security review of Parliament

New Delhi: In view of the massive security breach in Lok Sabha, Secretary General has written to the Union Home Ministry (MHA) seeking a security review of Parliament, sources said on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha Secretary General wrote to the MHA seeking a security review of Parliament in wake of the security breach earlier in the day when two people jumped from the visitor's gallery and also sprayed the yellow smoke, the sources said.

The sources said that during all-party meeting called by the Speaker -- Trinamool Congress leaders cited the expulsion of MP Mahua Moitra on the grounds of national security and demanded action against Karnataka's Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha -- on whose reference one of the man identified as Sagar Sharma gained entry into the Lok Sabha's visitor's gallery.

The two people who jumped in Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery were caught and handed over to the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police has registered a case and is investigating the security lapse issue.

A total of four people have been arrested in relation to the incident -- two from inside the house and two from outside the Parliament.