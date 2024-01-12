Lucknow: BJP of getting SP supporters’ names removed from voters list says Akhilesh

Lucknow : Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of getting the names of his party’s supporters removed from the voters list with the administration’s help and directed the assembly heads of his party to get the deleted names added again.

Talking to the presidents of all the assembly segments in a meeting held at the Samajwadi Party (SP) office here, Yadav instructed them to ensure that every vote of the party is cast.

“The BJP government and the administration together have either deleted the names of the Samajwadi Party supporters from the voters list or included them in other booths so that many voters are not able to cast their vote,” he said. Yadav asked the assembly unit heads of his party to include these deleted or removed names in the voter list again.

“Efforts should be made to ensure that no voter’s name is left out. It should be ensured that every vote of the party supporters is cast. Preparations for this should be done from now on at the assembly level,” he added.

The former chief minister said that injustice and atrocities are at their peak in the BJP government, adding the people are facing inflation and unemployment.