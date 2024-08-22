Madhav returns to BJP as J&K poll in-charge

New Delhi: Describing the RSS as his mother, Ram Madhav on Wednesday expressed gratefulness to the Hindutva organisation for making an "exception" by allowing him to return to the BJP and also to the party's top brass after his appointment as one of its two in-charges for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

Madhav, a RSS executive member, returned to political duties on Tuesday with the appointment, a move which surprised many political watchers as he was relieved of his political responsibilities in the BJP in 2021 during his previous tenure. He had then returned to the RSS, his parent organisation.

The former BJP general secretary also heaped praise on PM Modi for his "singular and statesmanly mission" to continue to provide good governance to people of Jammu and Kashmir by "fulfilling his commitment of handing over reins of power to them through free and fair elections" after Article 370 was scrapped. He also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah and said he is the "man-to-go" in these elections and "always for the party" and party president J P Nadda for reposing faith in him.