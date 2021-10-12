Madras High Court Directs On Examining Shelters On Regular Basis

The Madras High Court has asked the authorities responsible to conduct frequent inspections at shelter houses where boys and girls were cared for, stating that providing protection to children is of paramount importance and a constitutional duty imposed on the state.



Under no circumstances should the State or authorised authorities jeopardise the interests of minor children.

Periodic inspections of such homes should be conducted by the jurisdictional relevant District Child Protection Officers and other authorities to verify that the administrators of the homes provide children with good living circumstances and facilities. According to Justice SM Subramaniam, officers should provide reports to higher officials for the intention of pursuing any legal action.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed on October 8 by Eternal Word Trust Represented, a registered charitable trust in Chennai, demanding a January 21, 2015 interaction from the Tahsildar in Ambattur taluk in Tiruvallur district, which asserted that during an inspection, 24 male and 25 female children were discovered maintained in the petitioner-custody trust's without getting necessary autorization from the authority concerned.

While the court requested an examination, it was discovered that the shelter house had no children. In ruling on the petition, the judge stated that if the competent authorities failed to perform frequent inspections, the department chief and the government will take necessary measures against all such officials.