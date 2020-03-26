Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases now 125

Mumbai: With three more COVID-19 positive cases detected on Thursday, the total number of infected persons rose from 122 to 125 in Maharashtra, health officials said.

Earlier, the test reports of two persons admitted were found positive followed by one more case detected as positive.

The new cases include one each from Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, and their treatment is currently underway.

Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients - two men both 63-years old, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national.