Maharashtra moves SC against acquittal

Maharashtra moves SC against acquittal
New Delhi: Hours within GN Saibaba’s acquittal, Maharashtra approached the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal by the Bombay High Court. .

During the trial in a Maharashtra sessions court, the prosecution had presented evidence claiming that the accused were working for the banned CPI (Maoist) group through front organizations such as RDF. .

The prosecution relied on seized pamphlets and electronic material, deemed ‘anti-national’, allegedly found in possession of Saibaba in Gadchiroli.

