Live
- Film producer Chintapalli Rama Rao joins BJP
- BRS to protest across state demanding LRS scheme for free of cost
- BJP will win 350 LS seats, asserts Purandeswari
- Dastagiri alleges bid to intimidate him
- Govt to probe graft in sheep, fishling distribution schemes
- HC asks AAG for note on noise pollution by 2 Bowenpally function halls by tomorrow
- CPI lays claim on Warangal Lok Sabha seat
- Mallu Ravi Cong pick for Nagarkurnool?
- Minister Jayaram quits YSRCP, joins TDP
- BRS may retain Manne Srinivas from Mahabubnagar LS seat
Just In
Maharashtra moves SC against acquittal
Highlights
New Delhi: Hours within GN Saibaba’s acquittal, Maharashtra approached the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal by the Bombay High Court. .During...
New Delhi: Hours within GN Saibaba’s acquittal, Maharashtra approached the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal by the Bombay High Court. .
During the trial in a Maharashtra sessions court, the prosecution had presented evidence claiming that the accused were working for the banned CPI (Maoist) group through front organizations such as RDF. .
The prosecution relied on seized pamphlets and electronic material, deemed ‘anti-national’, allegedly found in possession of Saibaba in Gadchiroli.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS