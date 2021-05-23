Make public daily vaccination district wise: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday demanded that government should put out a daily statement of the number of vaccines administered district-wise as there is a huge shortage in the country.

Chidambaram said in a statement, "After Delhi suspended vaccination of 18-44 years age group because of shortage of vaccines, there is more bad news from Telangana. No vaccines have been administered in 29 out of 33 districts of Telangana because there are no vaccines."



He demanded that the Union Health Ministry should put out a statement of the number of vaccines administered district-wise every day as the number for the whole State hides many alarming facts.



"Will the 'no shortage' Union Health Minister please answer the facts emerging from Delhi and Telangana," he asked.



Vaccination for the youth (aged between 18-44 years) in Delhi has been halted from Saturday, except in a few centres, since no stocks of the anti-Covid vaccine for the age group now remain with the Delhi government.



All centres administering vaccine jabs to youth have been temporarily shut from Saturday and will remain closed until the Delhi government receives further supply from the Centre.



Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has written to the Centre and requested it to provide vaccines for those aged between 18-44 years.



As per government data a total of 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,76,936 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 a.m on Saturday. These include 97,38,148 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,91,350 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

