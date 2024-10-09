Live
Maldives Prez Muizzu bowled over by mesmerising Taj
Agra: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and found hard to find words to describe the 17th century monument's architectural marvel.
"It is tough to describe this mausoleum's beauty as words simply cannot do it justice. This mesmerising intricacy and attention to detail is a testament to love and architectural excellence," Muizzu, who is in India on a four-day bilateral visit, wrote in the visitors' book.
After being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport, the visiting president was accorded a warm welcome at the Taj Mahal.
The president and the first lady, who were presented a replica of Taj Mahal by Upadhyay, also posed for photographs with the grand monument on the backdrop. Muizzu also visited Shilpgram, an open air crafts village where he was greeted by a performance by artistes from the Braj region before leaving for the airport.