Mamata Banerjee To Attend NITI Aayog Meeting, Plans To Voice Concerns

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday that she would attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on July 27, despite uncertainty about her participation. This comes as most other INDIA bloc chief ministers have decided to skip the meeting.

Before departing for Delhi, Banerjee stated she would use the opportunity to voice her concerns about what she perceives as a "discriminatory budget" and alleged attempts to divide West Bengal and other opposition-ruled states. She mentioned that she had submitted her written speech as requested, prior to the Union budget's release.

Banerjee expressed her intention to stay for part of the meeting, hoping to deliver her speech and register her protest against perceived discrimination and political bias in the budget. She also plans to address what she calls a "conspiracy" to divide West Bengal and neighboring states. If unable to speak, she indicated she would leave the meeting.

The Chief Minister, traveling with her nephew and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, delayed her trip by a day, fueling speculation about her attendance. Several INDIA bloc chief ministers have chosen to boycott the meeting, citing the "anti-federal" nature of the Union budget and its alleged discrimination against their states.

Banerjee strongly condemned recent statements proposing the integration of north Bengal with northeastern states, viewing it as part of a larger conspiracy to divide several eastern states. She plans to represent the concerns of absent opposition chief ministers at the NITI Aayog meeting, along with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Opposition parties in West Bengal have criticized Banerjee's decision to attend, suggesting political motivations, while the BJP welcomed her participation, hoping it would benefit the state's residents.