- OU Prof feted with IETE Award
- Poor maintenance, high fees at Metro parking lots irk commuters
- 3 Anna canteens launched in Vizianagaram dist
- Seethakka’s appeal on roads in tribal areas gets Central nod
- INS Shalki arrives in Vizag
- Justice Lokur begins probe into PPA irregularities
- Govt’s claim of completing farm loan waiver is bogus: Eatala
- KTR slams loan waiver as ‘million-dollar joke’
- Botcha Satyanarayana unanimously elected as MLC
- Sisodia greets Kejriwal on birthday: Delhi CM fighting 'toughest battle against dictatorship'
Mamata wants justice for doc
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital last week.
TMC activists, who accompanied Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the chief minister has already made. "We want the truth to come out, but some quarters are spreading lies to mislead people. Attempts are being made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media. We condemn these activities. We want the culprits to be punished," she said while addressing a rally.
