Man hacks wife to death

Bhadrak: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe in Bhadrak district following a fight, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at Parapokhari village in Kasia marine police station area on Saturday night.

The body of Gurubari Jena was found in the morning, following which neighbours informed the police. Her husband, Gopinath, is on the run, and a search is underway to nab him, police said.

Gurubari was Gopinath’s second wife, and they used to fight regularly, often over financial matters, neighbours said.

“My father constantly fought with my mother over money. He even tried to strangle her a few days ago, and only stopped when my brother intervened. Last night, he attacked her with an axe and killed her,” said their daughter.

Police said an investigation has been started, and the body sent for post-mortem examination.