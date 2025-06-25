Man held for misbehaving with two women

Jajpur: Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man in Jajpur district for allegedly misbehaving with two female students who had recently come to the State from Delhi, a police officer said. He is one of the two persons accused of misbehaving with the students. Search is on to nab the other accused, who is on the run, Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal said.

According to a complaint filed by the female students at Dasarathpur police station, both the accused passed lewd comments besides misbehaving with them. The accused also allegedly assaulted the brothers of one of the two women, who is a local and studies in Delhi.

“They also beat up the brothers of the local woman when they protested.

The miscreants could have been under the influence of alcohol,” the Delhi woman told reporters here on Monday. The 25-year-old female student from Delhi had come to her classmate’s home in the village. The incident happened at a village late in the evening on Sunday while the women, after visiting a temple, were going back to the local woman’s home.

The women had alleged that two local youths passed lewd comments and misbehaved with them, the police officer said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and formed a team headed by the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jajpur, Prasant Kumar Majhi, to investigate the matter, the SP said.