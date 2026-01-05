Steps to combat pollution in Talcher

Angul: AngulCollector Abdaal Akhtar has imposed restrictions to tackle the pollution hazards in the coal city of Talcher, following its designation as one of the most polluted cities. A notification, which has been issued, makes its directives enforceable in Talcher’s municipal areas for seven days starting Saturday, requiring the Sub-Collector to monitor and report daily to the Collector. The notification prohibits all construction activities from 6 pm to 10 am in the municipal areas. It also banned all demolition and earthwork activities during this period.

To reduce airborne dust, the Collector asked MCL, NHAI and Talcher municipal authorities to water all roads three times a day. Authorities have also banned the entry of heavy vehicles into the urban area. The notification also prohibits burning of coal in ‘dhabas’. The Sub-Collector and the RTO have been directed to implement separate restrictions for trucks transporting coal and ash. Welcoming the notification, noted environmental activist Prasanna Behera said that it should have been made earlier. He demanded the strict enforcement ofrestrictions, adding that 33 per cent of the area occupied by industries be converted into greenbelt.