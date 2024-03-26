Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Man shot at over property dispute in Delhi succumbs to injuries
A man, who was allegedly shot at after they were attacked by individuals in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, has succumbed to his injuries, an official said on Tuesday.
New Delhi: A man, who was allegedly shot at after they were attacked by individuals in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, has succumbed to his injuries, an official said on Tuesday.
His mother and sister had also sustained injuries during the incident. Police said that they have arrested two accused identified as Vivek and Umesh Devi.
The official said that the prima facie motive seems to be property-related as those accused of carrying out the attack used to reside on the ground floor.
Police said that a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 8:42 a.m. on Monday at Mangolpuri police station regarding firing and a quarrel in F-Block near Ramleela Park following which a police team rushed to the spot.
Upon reaching the scene, the police team found a man, who was identified as Vinod, his mother Malti and his sister in injured condition.
“Vinod had suffered gunshot injuries and is critical. The injured were referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram, adding that Vinod succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.
“Statement of injured sister was recorded and a case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 323, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27/54/59 Arms Act has been registered,” said the DCP, adding that murder section is being added.
During the probe, Vivek and Umesh Devi were arrested and the weapon, which is a country-made pistol, was recovered.