Manipur Chief Minister Vows to Preserve Unity and Peace Amid External Disruptions

On Saturday, Manipur's Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, emphasized the importance of unity among the state's 34 tribes and the need to protect their peace and demographic composition from external disruptions. He acknowledged that Manipur is a small state where various tribes, such as Meiteis, Kukis, and Nagas, coexist. While acknowledging that different people have arrived at different times, including both early settlers and indigenous populations, he stressed the significance of preventing outsiders from migrating and settling in the state to avoid any disturbances to the demographic balance.



“As long as I am Chief Minister, I will not allow Manipur to divide or allow separate administration. I will sacrifice ...to keep Manipur’s integrity intact,” Singh said a day after he tried to resign from his post. Without naming any political party and outside elements, the Chief Minister said: “We can’t deny the outside element’s hand in Manipur violence.”

He noted that the violence clearly displayed a political motive, as evidenced by the attempted attack on the BJP office. He emphasized that these attacks were not carried out by the general public, but rather with a political agenda in mind. He strongly believed that those who exploit such crises for political gain will face divine consequences and emphasized the importance of not playing politics with human lives. Regarding Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit, the Chief Minister expressed the opinion that instead of engaging in politics, Rahul Gandhi should focus on restoring peace. He considered the timing of Gandhi's visit to be inappropriate.

The Chief Minister stated that both the central and state governments are actively working at every level to bring back peace. He expressed his emotional distress caused by certain individuals' remarks following the violence in the state, which initially led him to consider resigning. However, witnessing the support of the people on the streets and their trust in him, he decided against stepping down.