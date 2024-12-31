Manipur CM apologises for violence, hopes normalcy will return in New Year

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday expressed "sorry and regret" for the unfortunate developments in the state due to the ethnic violence that started in May last year.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister, however, said the year ends on an optimistic note and that he hoped that peace and normalcy would return to the state in the New Year 2025.

He said: “I apologise to all the victims and their kin.”

“It is very unfortunate that many people have lost their loved ones, many people had to leave their homes and villages. However, considering the positive developments during the past three-four months, I hope peace and normalcy will return to the state in the New Year 2025,” Singh said.

Manipur has 34 to 35 different communities, he said adding “We would live together after forgiving what already happened.

“I appeal to all the communities to live together and to make Manipur prosperous with a united effort,” the Chief Minister said.

“On the eve of a New Year, I reflect on the progress we have made together in 2024 and the challenges we have to overcome. As we step into 2025, I reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive state.”

Giving details of incidents of violence over the past 20 months, the Chief Minister said that so far around 200 people have been killed, around 12,247 FIRs were registered and 625 accused persons were arrested.

He said that around 5,600 arms and a huge cache of explosives and around 35,000 ammunition were recovered so far by the security forces from different districts.

“Good progress was achieved by the security forces in dealing with the violence. The central government has provided adequate security personnel and enough funds to help the displaced people and to construct new houses for the displaced families,” the Chief Minister said.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh recently said that bringing a solution to the ongoing ethnic strife in the state would take time as the situation has become complex, chronic and fragile.

The Chief Minister had said that gradually, the situation in Manipur is improving with most of the districts remaining incident-free for the past several months.

“The state and Central security forces along with the civil administration are doing their best to maintain the violence-free situation and to deliver services to the people,” Biren Singh had told the media.