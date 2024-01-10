Manipur Government Denies Ground Permission For Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

On Wednesday, the Manipur government declined to grant 'ground permission' for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district. The yatra, originally scheduled to commence on January 14 from Imphal, faced refusal due to the Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, citing concerns about the law and order situation in the state.

Despite expressing disappointment at the government's response, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president K Meghachandra stated that they have relocated the event to a private venue at Khongjom in the Thoubal district.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, addressing a press conference, conveyed their intention to start the yatra from Manipur and announced a new location within the state, with details to follow.

Simultaneously, the Home Department of Manipur wrote to the Imphal East district magistrate, requesting permission for the flagging off of the yatra with a limited number of participants. The department also urged the district magistrate to provide the names of yatra participants in advance and take necessary precautions.

Chief Minister Singh, on Tuesday, mentioned that the decision on permitting Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was under "active consideration." He emphasized the critical law and order situation in Manipur and stated that a concrete decision would be made after receiving reports from security agencies.

The 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' was planned to cover 6,713 km by bus and on foot, spanning 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments in 66 days, concluding on March 20 in Mumbai. The program's inauguration is scheduled to be done by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and other top party leaders.