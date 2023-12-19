Manipur Government Enforces Section 144 In Churachandpur Amidst Reports of Violence; Tribal Body Announces Mass Burial

The Manipur government implemented prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in Churachandpur district for a duration of two months, starting from December 18 and lasting until February 18, 2024. This action was taken in response to recent incidents of sporadic violence in the tribal-dominated district.

The imposition of Section 144 coincides with the announcement by the Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITFL), a significant tribal body based in Churachandpur. The ITFL declared their intention to conduct a mass burial for over 60 individuals who lost their lives during ethnic clashes in the state. The bodies of the 64 victims, who had been kept in government mortuaries since early May, were handed over to their families on Thursday.

Please note that this is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.