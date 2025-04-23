  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Manipur police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

Manipur police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days
x
Highlights

Imphal: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers is one of the major problems and 75 stolen four-wheelers and seven...

Imphal: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers is one of the major problems and 75 stolen four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers were recovered in five days from different places in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that Manipur Police launched a special drive for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles and two-wheelers from anti-social elements and attackers, and recovered 75 vehicles and seven two-wheelers in between April 16 and 20 from different places, mostly in valley districts.

The official said that police have been carrying out a special drive against illegal use of tinted films in vehicles.

Since January 1, tinted films have been removed from 3,720 vehicles in different districts.

During the ongoing search and area domination operations, the police arrested four PREPAK militants from Imphal East District on Monday night.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick