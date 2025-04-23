Manipur police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

Imphal: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers is one of the major problems and 75 stolen four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers were recovered in five days from different places in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that Manipur Police launched a special drive for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles and two-wheelers from anti-social elements and attackers, and recovered 75 vehicles and seven two-wheelers in between April 16 and 20 from different places, mostly in valley districts.

The official said that police have been carrying out a special drive against illegal use of tinted films in vehicles.

Since January 1, tinted films have been removed from 3,720 vehicles in different districts.

During the ongoing search and area domination operations, the police arrested four PREPAK militants from Imphal East District on Monday night.