Manmohan Singh to aid Punjab to revive economy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has accepted his request for guiding a group of experts formed to come out with a post-COVID-19 revival strategy for the state.

"I had written to Dr Manmohan Singh to guide us along with the group of experts headed by Montek Singh Ahluwalia and I am grateful to him for accepting.

We have been working hard to steer Punjab to the path of economic growth and post Covid-19 we will again focus on same," he tweeted.

On April 25, the state government had constituted the group of experts, headed by noted economist and former deputy chairman of Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia to revive the state's economy.