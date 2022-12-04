Mann to expand ambit of MLF

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced to expand the ambit of Military Literature Festival (MLF) by hosting it at district and University level across the state.

The Chief Minister, while chairing the felicitation ceremony of the Military Literature Festival here today, congratulated the organizing committee for holding this mega event every year. He said that in the future, the state government will hold this festival at district and university level to apprise the youth about the rich legacy of our Armed Forces, and rekindle the motivating spirit for joining the Army in them. Bhagwant Mann said that this is the need of hour to imbibe a feeling of nationalism and patriotism amongst youth thereby inspiring them to join the Armed forces.

Lauding the pivotal role of Armed forces in making India the biggest and successful democracy of the world, the Chief Minister said that democracy had thrived in India successfully because the Armed forces have played a key role in safeguarding its ethos. He said that apart from safeguarding the borders of the country the Armed forces have also upheld the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Bhagwant Mann said that due to this only India has today emerged as the most successful democracy across the globe.