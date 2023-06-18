Massive Fire Catches In godown In Pune's Gangadham

A large fire started at a godown in the Gangadham neighbourhood of Pune on Sunday. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. Additionally, no injuries have been reported yrt from the incident.

The fire tenders arrived at the scene after receiving the information. At the location, the locals also gathered. According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire destroyed 20 to 25 godowns housing various types of commodities. Residents in the area were evacuated.

Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune that the situation is under control. They are taking precautions to stop the fire from escalating. He stated that there are at least 24 fire trucks on the scene.