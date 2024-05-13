Massive protests in POK

Islamabad/ New Delhi: A people’s rights movement has surged in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as citizens there have revolted against what they call brutality in the hands of Pakistan police and Pakistan administration.

One police officer was killed and more than 100 people, mostly policemen, injured in violent clashes between security forces and protesters agitating against high prices of wheat flour and electricity in POK, media reports said.

The disputed region witnessed clashes on Saturday between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory.

Officials familiar with the developments said the recent protests and the violent suppression of those demonstrations indicate that Pakistan could be losing its grip on the territory it has illegally occupied for decades.

Several instances of locals in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot clashing with the law enforcement authorities have been reported. Sources also said that posters have emerged in Rawalakot demanding merger with India.

Police officials were met with protests by angered residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following tear gas shelling on protesters. A group of peaceful protesters were hit by tear gas shells in Dadyal. “Pak stands to lose grip on POK, edging closer to becoming part of India. (There are) major protests in POK and a military intelligence vehicle was also destroyed (by protesters),” one of the officials said.

The officials said that the protests were spurred by the deaths of two minor girls. The two girls died after being baton-charged and exposed to tear gas.

Ten districts have protested against alleged human rights violations. “Pakistan’s hollow solidarity with Kashmiris (has been) unveiled,” the official said.

They said that the assistant commissioner of PoJK was beaten up by the resident after he issued the order to lob tear gas shells at peaceful protesters.

The first set of protests were taken out by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee who announced a series of “shutter-down and wheel-jam” strikes because the Pakistani government did not comply with an agreement reached between the two in February.