Meditation creates energy from within, says Patra

Bhubaneswar: “Yoga or meditation creates energy from within and this is essential to overcome stress in daily life. Impact of meditation on human thought process has been proved scientifically. I practice it regularly for 15 minutes. Everyone should practice it for a healthy lifestyle.”

This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Sunday during the National Conference on Positivity for Productivity organised by Scientists and Engineers wing of Brahmakumaris at Vishwashanti Sarovar, Anantapur, Cuttack.

Patra appreciated the efforts of Brahmakumaris for spreading Raj Yoga education and spirituality for the last 70 years.

Brahmakumaris Scientists and Engineers wing National Chairperson B K Mohan Singhal said Raj Yoga helps to enhance positivity in daily lifewhich can increase productivity. Earlier, B K Sulochna welcomed the gathering.

Patra planted sapling on Vishwashanti Sarovar premises and inaugurated Science, Spirituality and Sustainabilityexhibition.