Live
- Develop entrepreneurial skills in students
- TTD Announces Temporary Shift of Divya Darshan Token Counters
- Obesity may lead to anxiety, impair brain functioning
- How students can boost body and mind through running
- Post-Class XII pathways: A guide to career-oriented courses
- Weather alert: Heatwave returns after a week rainfall
- Promoting and preserving Kuchipudi with passion
- Traction distribution dept achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification
- Plea to quadruple Duvvada-Nidadavolu railway line
- TN farmers to hold statewide protest on June 10 over mango price crash
Mettur dam sees sharp rise in water level, farmers cheer
Chennai: The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, popularly known as the Mettur Dam and a lifeline for millions in Tamil Nadu, has witnessed a remarkable...
Chennai: The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, popularly known as the Mettur Dam and a lifeline for millions in Tamil Nadu, has witnessed a remarkable increase in water levels this year, due to the sustained rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon.
As of June 2, the dam is holding 81,983 million cubic feet (mcft) of water -- 87.71 per cent of its full storage capacity of 93,470 mcft. This marks a significant improvement compared to the same period last year, when the storage level stood at only 15,632 mcft, which was a mere 16.72 per cent of its total capacity.
Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) described the current storage as among
the highest in the past six years, second only to 2022 when the reservoir reached 89,431 mcft or 95.68 per cent of its capacity.