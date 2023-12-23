Live
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ opts out from Sankranthi race
- Gannavaram famous for producing stalwarts
- Epic Lawsuit Exposes Google Play Store Fee Concerns - Details
- Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana announces political party Jai Bharat National Party
- Ram Charan nurtures positive connections & contributing to well-being of the community
- GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign
- Telangana govt. contemplates to hold Prajavani at village level from December 28
- Rapid economy growth powering energy demand
- Nellore city, where Congress unveiled ‘Hand’ symbol
- Indian cities struggle to clear C&D waste
Just In
Minimum temp rises above freezing point in Srinagar
Highlights
Due to partial cloud cover on Saturday, minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar city.
Due to partial cloud cover on Saturday, minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar city.
A MeT office statement said, “Minimum temperature was 1.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city today while it was minus 1.5 and 0.2 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.
“Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 8.8, Kargil had minus 7.4 and Drass had minus 6.9 as the minimum temperature.
“Jammu city had 10.2, Katra 11.2, Batote 8.5, Bhaderwah 7.4 and Banihal 6.6 as the minimum temperature”.
40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS