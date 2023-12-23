  • Menu
Minimum temp rises above freezing point in Srinagar

Due to partial cloud cover on Saturday, minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar city.

A MeT office statement said, “Minimum temperature was 1.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city today while it was minus 1.5 and 0.2 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.

“Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 8.8, Kargil had minus 7.4 and Drass had minus 6.9 as the minimum temperature.

“Jammu city had 10.2, Katra 11.2, Batote 8.5, Bhaderwah 7.4 and Banihal 6.6 as the minimum temperature”.

40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

