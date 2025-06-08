Ministerial panel formed for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has constituted a high-level ministerial committee to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri on June 27. The high-level ministerial committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida as chairperson, according to a notification issued by the Law department on Friday. Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena are the other members of the committee while the Principal Secretary of the Law department will be the convenor of the panel.

The primary responsibility of the committee is to monitor, oversee and provide guidance at the government level to ensure that all arrangements for the festival are executed seamlessly, the notification said. Recently, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania, while reviewing preparedness for the June 27 Rath Yatra, had stressed on crowd management and issued instructions to senior police officers to ensure that the annual festival, likely to be attended by about 15 lakh people in Puri, be held without any untoward incident. While the chariot pulling in Puri will be held on June 27, the famous bathing ritual of the trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath will be conducted on June 11. Preparations are also made for the ‘Snnan Yatra’, said Puri SP Vinit Agarwal. Meanwhile, the Puri district administration has launched a mobile application – ‘Shree Jagannatha Dham’ – on the 12th-century temple in the pilgrim town.

The app has been launched for the facilitation of devotees. The services include exact Niti status and timings, tentative waiting time at queues, arrangements for Rath Yatra and all special occasions,” Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said in a post on X on Friday. The app was launched ahead of the upcoming Rath Yatra celebration for the benefit of devotees and tourists. This app will serve as a guide for tourist, said the Puri Collector. He said it will also provide information about nearby religious sites, accommodation options and other facilities.