Minus 27.1 in Drass, Srinagar freezes at minus 7

Srinagar:Minimum temperatures plummetted further across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Thursday as the weather office forecast another spell of snow and rain during the next three days.

Minimum temperatures across the valley and Ladakh dropped further on Thursday due to clear night sky. Another spell of moderate snow in Kashmir hills and plains and higher reaches of Jammu and rain in the plains of Jammu is expected starting Friday.

"Maximum activity is likely on 23rd and 24th of January," an official of the weather office said.

The 40-day long of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 9.3 and Gulmarg minus 7.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 16.2, Kargil minus 18.4 and Drass minus 27.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 5.7, Katra 7.5, Batote 4.3, Bannihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.5 as the minimum temperature.