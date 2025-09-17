Missing woman cop found murdered in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: A 25-year-old woman traffic constable, Subhamitra Sahoo, who had been missing since September 6, was found murdered and buried in a jungle in Keonjhar district, police said on Wednesday. Subhamitra, a native of Paradip and posted in Bhubaneswar, disappeared after leaving home for duty on September 6.

During the probe, police found that Subhamitra had married a man named Deepak Rout in July 2024, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said. Rout, also a police constable, became the prime suspect, as Subhamitra was last seen with him in Bhubaneswar.

Family members had also raised concerns about Rout’s possible involvement and urged police to interrogate him. According to preliminary investigation, Rout murdered Subhamitra and buried her body in the jungle at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district.

Rout killed Subhamitra most possibly because of financial disputes between them, Singh said.