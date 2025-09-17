Live
- 8 Indians qualify for ISSF WC final in Doha, Manu makes cut in two events
- Govt-private sector collaboration needed to combat e-commerce fraud with AI, says PHDCCI
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Jangaon and Other Districts
- Karan Johar says, 'Picture abhi baaki hai' as he welcomes Aryan Khan to the movies
- Daylight bank robbery in K'taka raises concerns, Siddaramaiah insists on preventive measures
- ECI issues revised guidelines for design, printing of EVM ballot papers; sends letter to CEOs of States/UTs
- Tribal youth kidnapped in MP; Maoists threaten execution, warn villagers
- Swadeshi spirit soars as PM Modi unveils India's largest 'Textile Park' in MP
- Punjab CM launches fundraising campaign for flood victims
- King Charles gifts Kadamb tree sapling to PM Modi on his 75th birthday
Missing woman cop found murdered in Keonjhar
Bhubaneswar: A 25-year-old woman traffic constable, Subhamitra Sahoo, who had been missing since September 6, was found murdered and buried in a...
Bhubaneswar: A 25-year-old woman traffic constable, Subhamitra Sahoo, who had been missing since September 6, was found murdered and buried in a jungle in Keonjhar district, police said on Wednesday. Subhamitra, a native of Paradip and posted in Bhubaneswar, disappeared after leaving home for duty on September 6.
During the probe, police found that Subhamitra had married a man named Deepak Rout in July 2024, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said. Rout, also a police constable, became the prime suspect, as Subhamitra was last seen with him in Bhubaneswar.
Family members had also raised concerns about Rout’s possible involvement and urged police to interrogate him. According to preliminary investigation, Rout murdered Subhamitra and buried her body in the jungle at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district.
Rout killed Subhamitra most possibly because of financial disputes between them, Singh said.