MK Stalin Thanks Voters At Coimbatore Victory Rally, Criticizes PM Modi's Campaign Efforts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin addressed a victory rally in Coimbatore on Saturday to express gratitude to voters following the recent Lok Sabha poll win.



During the rally, Stalin remarked that a simple gesture from Rahul Gandhi had effectively countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extensive campaign efforts in Tamil Nadu. "With just one sweet box, Rahul Gandhi dismantled the image PM Modi tried to build through his eight trips to Tamil Nadu," Stalin said, highlighting the affection and support from Gandhi.



Stalin criticized Modi's reliance on allies like N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar to secure his position as Prime Minister, suggesting that the BJP's 240 seats were not a true victory but rather a reflection of Modi's dependence on others.



"The victory of the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls is historic," Stalin said, noting that the DMK-led alliance won 40 seats. He emphasized that the election outcome reaffirmed the strength of the Constitution and democracy, thwarting the BJP’s plans.



Stalin also addressed BJP's tactics against the INDIA alliance, including using IT, CBI, and ED to threaten opponents and spreading divisive campaigns. He pointed out that despite these efforts, the BJP managed only 240 seats.

Reflecting on DMK's local success, Stalin noted the alliance's clean sweep of all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, translating to a dominant position in the assembly. He assured voters that their trust would not be betrayed and declared his commitment to winning over 200 seats in the 2026 assembly elections.

The rally, part of the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ celebration in Coimbatore, also marked the conclusion of the centenary celebrations of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi and celebrated Stalin's leadership in securing the recent victory and completing three years in power.

