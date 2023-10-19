Live
Modi speaks to Palestine President, condoles loss of lives in Gaza hospital bombing
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to President of Palestine Authority, Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed his condolences over the killing of 470 people in the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.
Modi also told Abbas that India will continue to send humanitarian aid to Palestine, while reiterating its long standing position on the Israel-Palestine issue, that of having direct negotiations on establishing a two-state solution.
"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," Modi posted on X.
Earlier referring to the hospital bombing in Gaza, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, "We have also expressed our concern at the civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. We would urge strict observance of international humanitarian law."
While the Hamas group has blamed Israel for the hospital's bombing, Tel Aviv has put the blame on the group.