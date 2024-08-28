Modi speaks to Putin

New Delhi: A day after speaking to US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed measures to further strengthen special and privileged strategic partnership.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen special and privileged strategic partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,"Modi said in a post on X.

Modi’s discussion with Putin comes just days after his visit to Ukraine, which he described as “historic”. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he had productive talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Ukraine. “India firmly believes that peace must always prevail,” he said.

During the visit, Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an “active role” to restore peace in the region. His wide-ranging talks with Zelenskyy primarily focused on ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war and boost bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, defence, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and education.

On Monday, Modi had a detailed exchange of views with US President Joe Biden on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. “While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine.

He reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability,” according to an official statement.

The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh, the statement added further.