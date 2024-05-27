Modi's 'mujra' remark sparks intense debate

Sasaram/New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out atPrime Minister Narendra Modifor his 'mujra' remark against the Opposition leaders and said he 'insulted Bihar' by making such a comment. Addressing an election rally, Kharge said, "Modi ji insulted Bihar by using this word... it means mujra happens here. This is an insult to Bihar and its people. This is not how a PM should talk. He should be talking in a statesman-like manner."

The Congress president’s attack came after Modi vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and Backward Classes of reservation by I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which he accused of being ‘enslaved’ and performing ‘mujra’ for its Muslim vote bank. Mujra is a traditional form of dance that originated in the Mughal era. It used to be performed by courtesans to entertain kings and high-ranking administrators.

Earlier reacting to this, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticised Modi for his use of the term “mujra” to target the Opposition alliance. “Such comments from a person holding such position in the country undermines the dignity of the post,” she added.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the Prime Minister has lost his mental stability. He said, “Today, I heard the word ‘mujra’ from the mouth of the Prime Minister. Modiji, what is this state of mind? Why don’t you take something? Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji should get him treated immediately. Perhaps delivering speeches under the sun has had too much of an effect on his brain.”

RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha also echoed similar sentiments. “I am worried about him now. Until yesterday, we disagreed with him, now we are worried about him. I had said recently that he is becoming a victim of delusion of grandeur. ‘Machli’, mutton, mangalsutra and ‘mujra’ ... is this the language of a PM?” he said.