Modi's nuke arms views impacted Russia: CIA chief

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views on the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on the Russians and could well have averted a global disaster in the context of the Ukraine war, director of the Central Intelligence Agency Bill Burns said, according to PBS.

"I think it's also been very useful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India have also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons as well. I think that's also having an impact on the Russians," Bill Burns said in an interview with PBS.

"I think the saber-rattling is meant to intimidate. We don't see any clear evidence today of plans to use tactical nuclear weapons," he added.

CIA Chief Bill Burns remarks come as Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 3 admitted that the conflict is "going to take a while."