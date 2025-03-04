MP to digitise farm land records, to chip in central govt’s move

Bhopal: To create a comprehensive database of farmers linked to their available land records, the Madhya Pradesh government is going to digitise all available farmland records.

Although it is a separate initiative of the state government, it would contribute to the Central government’s ongoing move to create unique identities like Aadhaar for farmers.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to launch this massive drive to digitise the available farmland records that ascertain farmers’ land rights. The state will make an investment of Rs 138 crore in the drive.

Even though this move is separate from what the Central government has asked the states to create comprehensive digitised farmland records for the registry, it would contribute to the central government’s mission of creating unique farmer identities.

“The land record is already digitised in Madhya Pradesh, but often in district offices, civil court proceedings, etc, issues pertaining to farmland keep coming up and this move will iron out such problems. Also, the state will contribute to the central government’s mission,” a government spokesperson told IANS.

This digitisation process will also contribute to the Central government’s move to create digital IDs of farmers across various states, the spokesperson said adding, however, this is again a Central government initiative.

As per the central government plan, Madhya Pradesh will have to create proper digitisation of farmland records so that farmers can have unique IDs. “Madhya Pradesh has land record digitsed from 2012 onwards but this new initiative will include digitisation of all available land records; it will take two-to-three years as it requires extensive work including surveys of exact land-owners, tenants and even landless farmers,” another government official in state agriculture department said.

The central, state agriculture ministry, along with various states, has issued digital IDs to more than 34 million farmers across 11 states. The union ministry has urged states to ensure the digitisation of land records and update beneficiaries' names to generate farmers' digital IDs.

In the fiscal years 2026 and 2027, an additional 30 million and 20 million farmers are expected to receive their digital IDs, respectively. These unique IDs will help sanction credit and crop insurance and cash transfers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme will be more efficient.

At present, the PM Kisan scheme uses API-based software to verify the land records of farmers claiming benefits. In case any new applicant comes up under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yohana, the state's revenue department will need to establish a mechanism to update the records.